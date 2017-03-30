WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

F&B Concrete relocates headquarters to the city of Manassas

by Sponsored Content by Manassas City Department of Economic Development on March 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm
We are excited to announce that F&B Concrete, LLC has moved its corporate headquarters to the City of Manassas.  Established in 1998 in the City of Manassas Park, F&B Concrete has proven itself to be one of the most professional and specialized commercial concrete construction contractors in the area. 
 
F&B currently works for some of the region’s most well respected General Contractor’s.  Their scope of work includes foundations, slab-on-grade, structural and suspended slabs to private, government and municipal sector customers with contracts ranging from $250,000.00 to $3 million.
 
“I am pleased to welcome the corporate offices of F&B Concrete to the City of Manassas.  Our locality serves as an employment center for the Greater Manassas region and is increasingly becoming the location of choice for employers seeking a community that understands and meets the needs of their business,” said Patrick Small, Economic Development Director for the City of Manassas. 

For additional information, please contact Christine Reynolds at creynolds@fandbconcrete.com

