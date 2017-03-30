F&B Concrete relocates headquarters to the city of Manassas

We are excited to announce that F&B Concrete, LLC has moved its corporate headquarters to the City of Manassas. Established in 1998 in the City of Manassas Park, F&B Concrete has proven itself to be one of the most professional and specialized commercial concrete construction contractors in the area.

F&B currently works for some of the region’s most well respected General Contractor’s. Their scope of work includes foundations, slab-on-grade, structural and suspended slabs to private, government and municipal sector customers with contracts ranging from $250,000.00 to $3 million.