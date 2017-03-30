Darlene Marie Strickland, age 80, of Strasburg, VA, formerly of Lorton, VA, passed away on March 29, 2017. Beloved wife of more than 60 years to Donald E. Strickland, (Msgt, USA, Ret.). Loving mother of Wyatt Strickland (Tamsen) of Front Royal, VA, Lorraine Schneider of Lorton, VA, Jeffrey Strickland (Tina) of Marshall, VA, and Robert Strickland of Lorton, VA. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Artone (Thomas), Jessalyn Schneider (Andrew Babione), Jason Strickland (Caitlin), Loriann Schneider, and Gregory Strickland. Greatgrandmother of Aubree Artone. Mother – In – Law of William Schneider who is the father of Jesslyn and Loriann. Also survived by a dear family friend Matthew White. Darlene was predeceased by her parents, and a brother Carl Keith Robertson.

Darlene proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1955-1956. Later she worked for the Federal Government as a secretary for over 25 years. Darlene enjoyed taking walks, playing her games, and giving comfort to others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. Her laughter warmed your heart and spirit touched your soul.

The family will receive friends at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143, Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193 on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 12 noon until the time of her Life Celebration at 2pm.

Interment will be at a later date with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the St, Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or a charity of the donors choice.