News Marine Corps Museum will be used tonight for Quantico exercise
From the Quantico Marine Corps Base Public Affairs office:
A FORCE PROTECTION EXERCISE will be conducted at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Wednesday, March 29 from 5 – 9:00 p.m.
The museum and grounds will be closed.
Expect an increased presence of Quantico and local emergency response teams in the area.
This is a closed exercise and this advisory is for awareness only.
The exercise will begin after the museum is closed to the public. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
