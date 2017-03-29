Marine Corps Museum will be used tonight for Quantico exercise

From the Quantico Marine Corps Base Public Affairs office:

A FORCE PROTECTION EXERCISE will be conducted at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Wednesday, March 29 from 5 – 9:00 p.m.

The museum and grounds will be closed.

Expect an increased presence of Quantico and local emergency response teams in the area.

This is a closed exercise and this advisory is for awareness only.

The exercise will begin after the museum is closed to the public. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.