News Kitchen fire to blame for Dale City home inferno
On Tuesday, March 28th at 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Woodbridge.
Upon entry, fire and rescue crews encountered heavy smoke on the first floor and in the attic. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
No injuries reported.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the home sustained moderate damage estimated at $30,000.
A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 4 adults and 2 children, displaced by the fire.
The fire started in the kitchen; the cause is undetermined. The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives (pwcgov.org/SmokeAlarms). You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms.
