Driver of PRTC commuter bus slams into Arlington apartment building

From an email written by PRTC Interim Executive Director Richard Marx:

I’m writing to inform you that one of our OmniRide commuter buses was involved in an accident within the last half hour or so. Details are few and sketchy – all we know at this time is that bus number 355 appears to have struck the Lennox apartment building in Crystal City, that the operator has been transported to the hospital, that there were no passengers onboard, and that there appear to have been additional injuries.