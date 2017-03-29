Traffic Driver of PRTC commuter bus slams into Arlington apartment building
From an email written by PRTC Interim Executive Director Richard Marx:
I’m writing to inform you that one of our OmniRide commuter buses was involved in an accident within the last half hour or so. Details are few and sketchy – all we know at this time is that bus number 355 appears to have struck the Lennox apartment building in Crystal City, that the operator has been transported to the hospital, that there were no passengers onboard, and that there appear to have been additional injuries.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Bright Resilient Youth,’ WRAP winners in 395 Express Lanes Community Grant Program
March 28, 2017
Holiday Inn Express North Stafford part of growing ‘select service’ hotel catering to business travelers
March 21, 2017
Bingo mixed with aerobics keeps seniors active during winter months
March 14, 2017
We’re looking for a looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart
March 9, 2017
We need a detail-oriented person to perform clerical, technical work preparing records
March 9, 2017
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017