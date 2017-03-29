Argument results in two arrests for weapons and drugs

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On March 25, 2017, at approximately 8:20 p.m., patrol deputies responded to an assault in-progress outside a residence on Cynthia’s Place. While en route, patrol units were informed that a male was assaulting a female in the parking lot and had pointed a handgun at her head.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the couple involved in the assault had re-entered a nearby apartment. Deputy K.J. Simpson knocked loudly at the apartment door. After multiple attempts, a female responded holding a juvenile. Deputy Simpson asked to enter the residence to determine if the male with the gun was inside, the female denied him access.

The female and her child were asked to step away from the front door for their safety, to which she complied. The female subject stated that she had a fight with her boyfriend, whom she refused to identify, and further stated that no gun was involved. Patrol units knocked loudly at the door and announced their presence. A male subject emerged from the backroom as he announced, “I’m coming out!” He was taken into custody without incident.

Within the apartment the strong odor of marijuana was present. Deputies observed a digital scale with a white powdery substance and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Narcotics detectives responded with a search warrant and numerous evidentiary items were seized.

Alonzo Devon White, age 27 of Lee Hill in Spotsylvania, VA was charged with Assault & Battery/Family Member, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Weapon Possession by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm while in the Possession of Drugs. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on no bond.

Sarah Lewis, age 27 of Cynthia’s Place in Stafford, VA was charged with Assault & Battery/Family Member and Obstruction of Justice. Ms. Lewis was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.