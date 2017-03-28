From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On March 23, 2017, at 11:45 a.m., Fredericksburg Motor Sports alerted the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office of a female who was attempting to purchase a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) while using another person’s identity. Detective Ed McCullough and Detective Robert Firkin were assigned to the investigation.

Pictured: Hunt, Brown

The detectives learned that a finance company used by Fredericksburg Motor Sports, alerted the business that a female from North Carolina had applied online for credit to purchase a UTV. When researched, it was discovered that the same identification was used to purchase an ATV in North Carolina, earlier in the month. The store had advised that the female subject, having completed the application, was in a U-Haul planning to pick up the vehicle from the dealership that afternoon.

The detectives positioned themselves as customers in the dealership and observed a male and female arrive in a U-Haul truck at 2:45 p.m.. The female came inside and met with the sales representative while the male stayed with the truck. The detectives witnessed the female fraudulently sign the paperwork and upon doing so, placed her under arrest and detained the male driver.

The female, identified as Jessica Hunt, confessed to using fake identification in an attempt to purchase the UTV. The male driver was subsequently interviewed by the detectives and identified as David Brown. Mr. Brown confessed to limited knowledge of the attempted fraud. The pair had successfully completed two other fraudulent ATV/UTV transactions in Wilmington and High Point, North Carolina.

Jessica Hunt age 32 of Lumberton NC, was charged with Forging Public Records, Identity Fraud, and two counts of Obtaining Money/Goods by False Pretenses. David Brown, age 70 of Fayetteville, NC, was charged with Attempting to Obtain Money/Goods by False Pretenses and Conspiracy to Obtain Money/Goods by False Pretense. Both were incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.