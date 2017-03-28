Stafford County Fire and Rescue Recognizes life saving actions

From Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department:

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department held their annual awards ceremony on March 25 to recognize 49 civilian, volunteer and career members of the department for their outstanding work in 2016.

Mrs. Kimberly Brorson was the guest speaker and shared the story of her daughter Lucy and how the Fire and Rescue Department has made a difference in their lives since Lucy’s diagnosis of Dravet’s Syndrome, a seizure disorder. “You could not have asked for a more touching or thoughtful story about the incredible work our men and women do day in and day out.” said Stafford County Fire and EMS Chief Mark Lockhart.

The department presented a total of 61 awards for calendar year 2016.The leadership of the Stafford County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was presented with the Civilian Certificate of Appreciation for their work on a number of community projects throughout the year and the team’s more than 3,000 volunteer service hours.

Austin Miller, a local high school student, was recognized with the Civilian Lifesaving Award for saving the life of a child who had swallowed a bottlecap.

Angela Wilhelm of the Aquia Harbour Volunteer Rescue Squad was named Volunteer Member of the Year and Chief Jean Helmandollar of the Rockhill Volunteer Rescue Squad is the Volunteer Officer of the Year. Technician Dan Mechling was named Career Member of the Year and Acting Battalion Chief Talsey Cunningham is the Career Officer of the Year.

The department presented its second highest award, the Medal for Bravery to Lieutenant Randy Pinneta for his actions during a shooting on Courthouse Road. Lt. Pinetta was on location when the shooting occurred and provided immediate emergency medical care to the victim.

Medal for Bravery – presented to a member who distinguishes themselves by exhibiting courage with disregard for personal safety in an effort to save life or property. This award recognizes a member’s actions during an incident where an instance of conspicuous heroism in the face of danger has occurred.

Lieutenant Randy Pinneta is pictured between Assistant Chief Roger Sutherland and Chief Mark Lockhart after receiving the department’s Medal for Bravery on March 25, 2017