News Verbal altercation results in attempted malicious wounding with axe
From Prince William County Police:
Attempted Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On March 23 at 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8700 block of Yorkshire Lane in Manassas to investigate a domestic incident.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 65-year-old man of Manassas, and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed a small axe and attempted to strike the victim.
The accused missed and the parties eventually separated. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on March 23:
Lynn Sharon TRENT, 57, of the 8700 block of Yorkshire Ln in Manassas
Charged with attempted malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
