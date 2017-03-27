Human remains found along banks of Bull Run

Police found human remains along the Bull Run River today.

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation – On March 27 around 11:30AM, officers located human remains while conducting a canvass along the creek bed of Bull Run near the 7500 block of Ben Lomond Park Dr in Manassas (20109). The remains were recovered then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification.

The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin is notified. There is no public threat or need for concern from the surrounding community as this incident does not appear to be random and no foul play is suspected at this time.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

A search and rescue team searching for a missing endangered person stumbled upon the unidentified remains.

“Officers with our search and rescue team along with the assistance of a bloodhound were looking for the missing endangered person from last night when they discovered the remains,” stated Prince Willliam police spokesman Nathan Probus.