Expect overnight work on I-95 ramp at Dale Boulevard

From VDOT:

A portion of the ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd (Route 784) will be closed the nights of Tuesday, March 28 through Friday, March 31 for tree clearing related to the ramp realignment project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The ramp will be closed between the Potomac Mills Road spur ramp and Dale Boulevard according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, March 28 through Thursday, March 30: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, March 31: 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured via Potomac Mills Road and Gideon Drive back to Dale Boulevard.

All work is weather permitting.

The project will realign the ramp and add a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2017.