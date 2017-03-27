News Beville Middle School holds color run
Photos submitted by Atif Qarni
Beville Middle School hosted a Color Run this past Saturday. The race began at 8:30 a.m.
Color Run is a 5K fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. The route for Saturday’s race wound from the middle school west along Dale Boulevard, left onto Mapledale Avenue, then onto Lindendale Road, then back to the school. Along the route, participants pass through color zones. A powder color packet is thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.
A total of 315 runners and 45 volunteers participated in the event.
Volunteers helped to put on the event, and they included participants from Zeta Phi Beta (Phi Kappa Zeta Chapter of Woodbridge sorority), Garfield High School JROTC, Beville PTSO, and the Dale City Civic Association.Giant, Subway, Wegmans, Modell’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods all helped sponsor the event.
Beville Middle School is located at 4901 Dale Boulevard in Dale City.
