News Two adults, 3 children taken to hospital after blaze
Submitted:
On Friday, March 24th at 2:36 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 11200 block of Ramrod Road in Woodbridge.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the home fully involved in flames. As fire and rescue crews initiated defensive and rural water operations to extinguish the fire, they were informed all occupants had safely evacuated the home; 5 escaped through a second-story window onto the roof of the front porch and 2 from the basement.
Of the seven occupants, 2 adults and 3 children, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
A Building Official was on scene and has posted the home unsafe.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, damages are estimated at $525,000, a total loss.
The fire started on the outside of the home caused by improper discarding of smoking materials.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take precautions when using smoking materials.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Holiday Inn Express North Stafford part of growing ‘select service’ hotel catering to business travelers
March 21, 2017
Bingo mixed with aerobics keeps seniors active during winter months
March 14, 2017
We’re looking for a looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart
March 9, 2017
We need a detail-oriented person to perform clerical, technical work preparing records
March 9, 2017
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017