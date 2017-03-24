Two adults, 3 children taken to hospital after blaze

Submitted:

On Friday, March 24th at 2:36 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 11200 block of Ramrod Road in Woodbridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the home fully involved in flames. As fire and rescue crews initiated defensive and rural water operations to extinguish the fire, they were informed all occupants had safely evacuated the home; 5 escaped through a second-story window onto the roof of the front porch and 2 from the basement.

Of the seven occupants, 2 adults and 3 children, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A Building Official was on scene and has posted the home unsafe.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, damages are estimated at $525,000, a total loss.

The fire started on the outside of the home caused by improper discarding of smoking materials.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take precautions when using smoking materials.