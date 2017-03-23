News Man previously sought for aggravated sexual battery arrested
From Prince William Police Department:
Aggravated Sexual Battery *ARREST – On March 21, Eduyn Misael BELTRAN-ROMERO turned himself into police without incident at the Adult Detention Center in Manassas. The accused was wanted for a sexual assault which occurred at a residence in Dumfries in July of 2016.
Arrested on March 21:
Eduyn Misael BELTRAN-ROMERO, 43, of no fixed address
Charged with aggravated sexual battery and production of child pornography
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Aggravated Sexual Battery [Previously Released] – On October 11, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred at a residence in Dumfries in July of 2016.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old female juvenile, was inappropriately touched and photographed by the accused, an acquaintance, while she was sleeping. The incident and photographs were recently disclosed to authorities prompting an investigation into the matter.
On October 18, following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Eduyn Misael BELTRAN-ROMERO.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
