Bank robbery suspects arrested, connection to additional robberies under investigation

From Prince William County Police:

Attempted Bank Robbery ARREST – Upon further investigation into the reported attempted bank robbery which occurred at the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge on March 22, detectives have charged the driver of the suspect vehicle involved, identified as James Robert MOTON.

The passenger in the same vehicle, identified as William Howard ROBINSON, was also arrested on an unrelated charge. The investigation continues into this incident and possible connections to other additional robberies in Prince William County. Additional charges are pending.

Pictured: Moton, Robinson

Arrested on March 22:

William Howard ROBINSON, 45, of 9503 Green Castle Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with failure to appear

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

James Robert Eric MOTON, 26, of 13590 Princedale Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with accessory to robbery

Court Date: May 1, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Attempted Bank Robbery [Previously Released] – On March 22 at 9:41 a.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money. When the teller refused, the suspect fled the bank possibly in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, a responding officer observed the suspect vehicle driving on Opitz Blvd near Potomac Center Blvd. Officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver and a passenger believed to be involved in the attempted bank robbery. The investigation continues and further information will be released when available.