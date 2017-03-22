WE ARE LOCAL News in Stafford, Virginia

48°

Menu

News
Mikes Diner demolished to make way for wider Stafford Route 610

by Potomac Local on March 22, 2017 at 6:32 am Leave a Comment

A backhoe ripped through Mikes Diner on Monday, what was one of the only independently owned restaurants in North Stafford. 

The staple eatery popular with its regulars for its breakfast is demolished to make room for a wider Route 610. 

An unsuccessful effort was launched last year to save the diner from demolition. 

Also demolished this week was a house that sat across the street from Mikes Diner. It, too, was taken so that Garrisonville Road can be widened from four to six lanes between Onville and Eustace roads. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Stafford, Business
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...