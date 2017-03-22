News Mikes Diner demolished to make way for wider Stafford Route 610
A backhoe ripped through Mikes Diner on Monday, what was one of the only independently owned restaurants in North Stafford.
The staple eatery popular with its regulars for its breakfast is demolished to make room for a wider Route 610.
An unsuccessful effort was launched last year to save the diner from demolition.
Also demolished this week was a house that sat across the street from Mikes Diner. It, too, was taken so that Garrisonville Road can be widened from four to six lanes between Onville and Eustace roads.
