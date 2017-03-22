Attempted robbery at Woodbridge bank, police detain two suspects

From Prince William County Police:

Attempted Bank Robbery – On March 22 at 9:41 a.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money. When the teller refused, the suspect fled the bank possibly in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, a responding officer observed the suspect vehicle driving on Opitz Blvd near Potomac Center Blvd. Officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver and a passenger believed to be involved in the attempted bank robbery. The investigation continues and further information will be released when available.