WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

48°

Menu

News
Woman arrested after verbal altercation ends in knife attack

by Potomac Local on March 21, 2017 at 12:59 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding Domestic Assault & Battery – On March 20 at 8:00 p.m., officers began an investigation concerning a domestic assault that occurred at an apartment located in the 2900 block of Fox Lair Dr in Woodbridge earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old man of Woodbridge, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed a large knife then struck the victim in the arm causing several minor lacerations.

The parties eventually separated and the victim responded to the Gar-Field Station to report the incident. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on March 20:
Christina Marie SPENCER, 38, of the 2900 block of Fox Lair Dr in Woodbridge
Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Woodbridge Local, Crime, Mugshot, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...