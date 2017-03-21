Woman arrested after verbal altercation ends in knife attack

From Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding Domestic Assault & Battery – On March 20 at 8:00 p.m., officers began an investigation concerning a domestic assault that occurred at an apartment located in the 2900 block of Fox Lair Dr in Woodbridge earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old man of Woodbridge, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed a large knife then struck the victim in the arm causing several minor lacerations.

The parties eventually separated and the victim responded to the Gar-Field Station to report the incident. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on March 20:

Christina Marie SPENCER, 38, of the 2900 block of Fox Lair Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond