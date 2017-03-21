From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On March 19, 2017, at 1:24 a.m. Deputy M. R. Flick responded to a reported hit and run in the area of 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway behind McDonald’s.

Upon arrival, Deputy Flick observed a silver Nissan situated on top of a median. He also observed uprooted shrubs and a broken McDonald’s entrance sign. There were two male subjects standing near the Nissan’s driver’s door. As he approached, one of the males walked away.

Deputy Flick made contact with the remaining subject and was advised that his cousin had been driving the vehicle. He stated that someone had cut him off, forcing the Nissan onto the median. Deputy Flick conjectured that it was difficult to imagine a car traveling at such a high rate of speed in that particular location.

The subject at the scene agreed with the deputy and then placed a phone call. The male who had left the scene earlier then returned and was identified as Antwon Mincey. Mr. Mincey was interviewed and subsequently admitted that he was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle when the incident occurred. He further stated that he was driving suspended.

Deputy Flick detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person and observed Mr. Mincey was unsteady on his feet. Deputy Flick administered field sobriety tests. Deputy Flick searched the subject, incident to arrest, and recovered a plastic straw and a substance which appeared to be cocaine. Multiple empty beer bottles were recovered from the vehicle.

Antwon James Mincey, age 27 of Bells Ridge Drive in Stafford VA, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substances, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Revoked License, Drinking While Operating a Motor Vehicle. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on $ 3,000 secured bond.