Kathy “Sharon” Smith

Sharon (Kathy) Reedy Smith, 68, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2017 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where she recently retired.

She was born to the late Clifford Reedy, Sr. and Allene Stanley Reedy on January 23, 1949 in Clintwood, Virginia.

Sharon was a loyal employee of Klawans car dealership for 18 years, and then Malloy car dealership as office manager for 15 years.

Sharon is survived by two sons from her marriage to Devere T. Smith (deceased); Bryan T. Smith of Richmond, Va. and Eric A. Smith of New Orleans, La. She also is survived by two brothers; Clifford (Skip) Reedy and Marcia Reedy of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Todd Reedy and Erin Reedy of Sabattus, Maine; and her stepmother, Mary Ann Reedy of Anderson, SC. Sharon is also survived by several uncles, aunts, nieces and one nephew. Also, Don Johnson of Wilmington, NC., companion of 22 years.

Sharon enjoyed her work, her friends, ocean cruises, growing tomatoes, a good laugh and hummingbirds.

Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2017 from 4-6pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home located at 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, Va. 22193. A memorial service will follow.

“We will miss your kind smile and laughter”.