Totally Vintage Design celebrates grand opening in Downtown Manassas

Mayor Hal Parrish and members of the Manassas City Council recently joined business owners Melissa Harris and Faye Brooks and members of the community to celebrate the new location of their retail store, Totally Vintage Design.

A substantial crowd of business supporters braved the cold temperature, high winds, and snow flurries to gather inside the warm store at 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017. They were rewarded with a festive evening of celebration and shopping as the ribbon cutting gave way to refreshments and champagne toasts to the future success of the new and expanded location. Even on a cold winter evening, shoppers were still arriving at the store at 9 p.m.

Melissa Harris and Faye Brooks are a mother and daughter team who began their business by creating painted vintage furniture in their home. Their furniture proved popular with customers and they soon moved to a storefront on Battle Street, where they expanded their retail offerings to include home accessories and later, fashion accessories and clothing for women.

Their vintage concept was embraced by shoppers and they soon found themselves searching for a larger space. The new location at the corner of Center and West Street provides the perfect ambiance for their eclectic wares.

Mayor Parrish was joined by Vice Mayor Marc Aveni, City Council members, Ken D. Elston, Ian Lovejoy, Pamela J. Sebesky, and Mark D. Wolfe, as well as Manassas City Manager Pat Pate, as they welcomed Totally Vintage Design to their location at 9126 Center Street in the Manassas Historic Downtown District.

Totally Vintage Design is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. You may reach Melissa or Faye at 703-282-6925.