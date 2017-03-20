Shirley Ann Hoff

Shirley Aldridge Hoff age 75, of Greenville, Ohio, and of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2017, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, after fighting a short battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her daughters and her husband, and had been visited in her last days by those with whom she was close. Shirley was born June 18, 1941, in Brookville, Ohio, to the late Robert Eugene (Sr.) & Onda Fae (Hopper) Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Milton Dale Aldridge, and her brother, Larry R. Matthews.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Dr. Frederic L. Hoff; daughters & sons-in-law, Jennifer & Dan Bozone of Florida, Rachael Aldridge of Virginia, and Gretchen & Luigi Morfea of New York; step daughters & son-in-law, Michelle & Kevin Attreed of Virginia, and Kelley Hoff of Virginia; grandchildren, Chelsea and Emme Bozone, Nicolas and Christopher Morfea, and Corbin, Amber, and Nolan Attreed; brother, Robert E. Matthews Jr. of New Paris, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shirley had most recently retired from being a school secretary at Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. She returned home to care for her aging parents in Greenville. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Dale City, Virginia, the Ohio Farm Bureau in Darke County, and often reminisced about her days as a member of 4H, Rainbow Girls, and the Homemakers Club. Shirley was a lifelong traveler throughout Europe and the United States, frequently visiting family and friends and relatives and seeing the sights along the way. She had earned an associate’s degree from Edison State and had neared completion of a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Washington.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 North Broadway, Greenville, Ohio, Friday, March 24, 5:00-8:00 PM, and Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 10:30 AM for the funeral service. Burial will follow at Greenville Township Memorial Garden. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com as well as donations to Darke County United Way. Contributions will be designated among charities that would support her wishes and worries of our world: Darke County Extension Service 4H for education, the Fish Choice Food Pantry for stability, and the Cancer Association of Darke County for health support services.