News Manassas City police seeking information on BB gun vandal
From Manassas City Police Department:
Vandalism to Auto
On March 16, 2017, Manassas City Police met with two different residents for two separate reports of vandalisms to auto. In each incident, the reporting party told officers that sometime during the overnight hours of March 15, a window on his vehicle had been shattered by something that appeared consistent with a BB pellet.
Location of Incident
Time Reported
Time of Incident
Damage
· 8400 block of Piney Point Ct 3:27 p.m. on March 16 Sometime between 10 p.m. on March 15 and 3:27 p.m. on March 16 $150
· 8700 block of Ariel Ct 8 a.m. on March 16 Sometime between 6:30 p.m. on March 15 and 8 a.m. on March 16 $250
Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at (703) 257-8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.
