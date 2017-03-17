Volunteers needed at Manassas Saturday Farmers Market

Good morning Prince William – Brain Injury Services is looking for a volunteer who could teach very basic or conversational Spanish just for fun to a young lady in Ashburn. She is fun loving and very social and is looking forward to this activity 2 times a month. Please email Michelle at: mthyen@braininjurysvcs,org for more info.

· Catholic Charities- Hogar Immigrant Services is urgently seeking teachers for various classes in Manassas. The English class is held Monday – Thursday for just one class a week. No foreign language or teaching experience is needed as you’ll receive all the training needed. Please call Arielle at (703) 534-9805 ext. 252 to learn more.

· Project Mend-A-House is now registering participants for their Spring 2017 Live Well Workshops. This is a free 6 week series to help you deal with diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, chronic pain and other conditions. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 for locations.

· The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is having their Breakfast Bingo event on Saturday April 8th 3-5pm at the QBE Building. You don’t want to miss this fun event. Bingo cards are $1 each or 1 breakfast item such as pancake mix, box of cereal or oatmeal. You can contact Alison at: fundraising@haymarketfoodpantry.org with any questions.

· The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights is holding Child Advocate training on April 8-9. Volunteer Child Advocates meet with detained unaccompanied immigrant children and work with Young Center attorneys to advocate for their best interests. New volunteers must speak Spanish, be 21 years or older, have their own transportation, and be willing to commit approximately one hour per week. To learn more, please email Emily at evervurg@theyoungcenter.org.

· Historic Manassas is looking for volunteers at the Saturday Farmers Market 10am-12 noon to share all the fun info about activities in the historic area. The market kicks off the season on April 8th. Please email Erin at: erin@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.

· Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for volunteers for the Annual Bluebell Festival starting April 1st with a clean-up day. April 8th is also a spruce up day and lastly the big event on April 9th. helping with nature tours, children’s activities, directing parking and nature art show. Please call (703) 499-4954 for more info.

Celebrate Earth Day

· Keep Prince William Beautiful needs tons of volunteers on Saturday April 22nd for the Great Prince William Clean-up on route 1 in Woodbridge. Perfect for big groups, residents and friends. All volunteers who register by April 1 St will receive a free t-shirt. Children under 16 yrs. old must be accompanied by an adult. Please call Charles at: (571) 285-3772 for more info.

· The 8th Annual Upper Occoquan River Cleanup needs tons of volunteers on Saturday April 22nd, 9am-2pm 9 different sites. Please pre-register at: pwtsc.org. Call (703) 791-6158 with any questions.

· The American Heart Association needs volunteers for their Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction events May 10-13 in Washington DC. Please email t-kelsey.yates@heart.org for all the specifics.

· Prince William Free Clinic is looking for community partners to join their Annual Health Fair on Saturday June 1st 9am-1pm. It’s a great opportunity to help their clients gain greater access to available services. Please email Caitlin at: Caitlin.denney@pwafc.org for more info.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.