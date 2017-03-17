Mental health counselor charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

From Prince William County Police Department:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – On March 6, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation involving a juvenile and a counselor at the Psychological and Life Skills Associates located at 13885 Hedgewood Dr, Suite 245, in Woodbridge .

The investigation revealed that between January and March of 2017, the accused, identified as Matthew Stuart BROUDY, had an inappropriate relationship with a client, identified as a 17-year-old female juvenile. During the course of their relationship, the accused engaged in inappropriate contact with the victim on more than one occasion while at his above office in Woodbridge.

Detectives further learned that the accused continued to send the victim sexually explicit messages. On March 16, detectives executed a search warrant at BROUDY’s office and seized electronic items. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on March 16:

Matthew Stuart BROUDY, 46, of 5711 4th St N. in Arlington

Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond