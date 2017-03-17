ALDI stores in Manassas, Woodbridge closing for renovations

Three more ALDI grocery stores in our area will temporarily close for renovations.

From an ALDI spokeswoman:

“…the following nearby stores will also temporarily close for remodeling:

— The Manassas store on Liberia Ave., will close for remodeling in late March and reopen in May.

— The Fredericksburg store on Warrenton Road (in Stafford County) will close for remodeling in early April and reopen in May.

— The Woodbridge store on Smoketown Road will close for remodeling in June and will reopen later this summer.”

These closures come after ALDI last month told us its store on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford would temporarily be closed in April and reopened in May.

The renovations are part of a company-wide effort to revamp stores and open new ones.

From a press release:

“With more people shopping its grocery stores than ever before, ALDI today announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores, with an extensive plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 US stores by 2020.”

ALDI recently opened a new store outside Dumfries. It does not appear on the list of stores to be temporarily closed.