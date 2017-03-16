News Snow plow driver charged with hit and run
From Manassas City Police Department:
Hit & Run – Arrest
On March 13, 2017 at 7:46 p.m., Manassas City Police observed a snow plow truck strike another vehicle on the 8600 block of Liberia Ave and flee the scene. The snow plow truck also matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Fairfax County.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the snow plow truck and identified the driver as William SANCHEZ, a 26-year-old resident of Manassas. Sanchez was arrested and charged with hit and run, driving under the influence, and refusal to submit to a test.
Sanchez was held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center and has a pending court date in General District Court. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
