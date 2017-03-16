News
Manassas City Police is seeking information that leads to an arrest of the following individual:
UMANZOR CRUZ, Julio
RACE: White (Hispanic)
SEX: Male
H / W: 5’7 170
DOB: April 6, 1987 (age 29)
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
LAST KNOWN LOCATION:
Manassas, VA
Case # 16005167– Det. Brooks
Julio UMANZOR-CRUZ is wanted for sex offenses stemming from a Manassas City Police investigation that began on Sept. 2, 2016. UMANZOR-CRUZ’s last known residence is Manassas however, he might have left the area.
The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
