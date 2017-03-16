News Chimney fire scorches three-story townhouse in Woodbridge
From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:
On Wednesday, March 15th at 8:55 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 3400 block of Braddock Road in Woodbridge.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the basement that had extended to the second and third floor of the home. Firefighters initiated fire attack and extinguished the fire.
No injuries reported. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000, a total loss.
The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.Red Cross was on scene to assist, 2 adults and 2 children, displaced by the fire.
The fire originated in the chimney and has been determined as accidental.
Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to urge residents to follow these fire and life-safety tips when using wood burning equipment:
- Each year, prior to using your fireplace or wood stove, have your chimney and vents inspected and cleaned by a qualified professional.
- Have a sturdy fireplace screen or keep the doors on the wood stove closed to stop sparks from flying into the room.
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves and dry, seasoned wood pellets in pellet stoves.
- NEVER start the fire with a flammable liquid, kerosene or gasoline; use newspaper or kindling.
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away.
- NEVER leave a fireplace or wood stove fire unattended, particularly when children are present.
