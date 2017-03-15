Stafford man wins $492,919 lotto prize

Submitted:

It may be the most memorable lunch break Shaun Bennett has ever taken.

The Stafford carpenter was working on a roofing project when he stopped at the Wawa at 275 Butler Road in (Stafford County). He bought two Virginia Lottery tickets and won $5. So he bought another ticket and won $25. He took $10 of that and bought a 20 Years of Cash ticket. That ticket won the top prize of $2,500 per month for 20 years.

He had the choice of taking the monthly payments or a one-time cash option of $492,919 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

As he waited for his check at the Virginia Lottery’s Northern Virginia Customer Service Center in Woodbridge, he bought another Scratcher ticket and won an additional $25.

The 20 Years of Cash Scratcher is one of dozens of games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 all the way up to $2,500 per month for 20 years. Mr. Bennett is the first player to claim the top prize in this game, which means three more remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,080,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.21.