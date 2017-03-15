WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Mother charged with felony child neglect

by Potomac Local on March 15, 2017 at 12:18 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County Police:

Felony Child Neglect – On March 13 at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Cinnamon St in Woodbridge in reference to a found child. The caller reported to police that she located a young child walking around a parking lot unattended in the above area. Officers attempted to obtain information from the child regarding her residence and other identifiable information without success.

Officers also conducted a neighborhood canvass to locate the child’s parents or guardian. At approximately 8:00 p.m., the child’s mother, identified as the accused, approached officers. The accused was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Officers also checked the child’s home and found the residence in disarray.

The child, identified as a 7-year-old girl, was not injured and was released to the custody of a family friend.

Arrested on March 13:
Amanda Yvonne ROUSE, 43, of the 12100 block of Cinnamon St in Woodbridge
Charged with felony child neglect
Court Date: Unavailable | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

