Intoxicated man practices boxing, steals car, police said

by Potomac Local on March 15, 2017 at 9:49 am
Brown, Richard

From Prince William County Police:

Residential Burglary – On March 13 at 5:15 a.m. officers responded to a residence located in the 4900 block of Tallowwood Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a trespasser. As officers arrived, they observed the accused standing outside of the residence.

Officers quickly determined that the accused was intoxicated and detained him. The investigation revealed that the accused walked into a neighbor’s open garage and began punching a heavy bag located inside without permission. When the homeowner challenged the accused, a verbal altercation ensued.

At some point, the accused got into the homeowner’s vehicle which was left running and drove it down the driveway. The accused eventually got out of the vehicle then proceeded to chase the homeowner back into the residence. The homeowner was able to secure the front door and contact police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on March 13:
Richard Edwin BROWN, Jr., 29, of 15044 Silver Leaf Ct in Dumfries
Charged with burglary, driving under the influence, and grand larceny
Court Date: April 26, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

