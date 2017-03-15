9-1-1 Call hang up results in concealed weapon arrest

Stafford, VA. On March 10, 2017, at 8:29 p.m., Deputy K.J. Simpson and Deputy S.P. Whitt responded to a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Poplar Road. The call had disconnected before deputies arrived on the scene. As is the routine practice, the deputies were outside interviewing the husband and wife about the circumstances that led to the call.

A short time later, an uninvolved male subject exited the residence and approached Deputy Simpson. As the male approached, he began using very explicit and abusive language toward law enforcement.

The aggressive male was observed to be very unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. He was identified as Keith Ortman. The subject was advised to return inside the home, or he would be arrested for public intoxication. Mr. Ortman continued his verbal assaults and stated that he was on private property and could not be arrested for being drunk in public.

Deputy Simpson informed Mr. Ortman that he was under arrest and attempted to apply handcuffs. Mr. Ortman broke free from the deputy and a brief struggle ensued. Deputies were advised by witnesses that the male subject, Mr. Ortman, had a handgun. A weapon was removed from Mr. Ortman, and he was taken to the ground and into custody.

The weapon, a .40 caliber Glock 23, a plastic bag containing marijuana and a smoking device were recovered. Mr. Ortman was transported to the magistrate office where his verbal tirade continued.

Keith Andrew Ortman, age 30 of Royal Hills Drive in Stafford, VA, was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana and Public Swearing and Intoxication. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $7500 secured bond.