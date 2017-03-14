Text messages lead Stafford investigators to ‘Uncle’

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On March 7, 2017, at approximately 2:42 PM, Deputy G.P. Gabrielli made contact with a concerned citizen near Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. Deputy Gabrielli was advised that a female had been approached by an unknown male while walking to a nearby convenience store.

The male asked her if she wanted pills or dust. She responded that she was not interested, yet he persisted and would not leave her alone. He was so insistent that she finally stated, “OK.” The male subject then responded by handing her his phone number. The female provided a description of the subject, the phone number, and advised that he referred to himself as “Uncle.”

Deputy Gabrielle exchanged texted messages with Uncle. A meeting was arranged for 7 PM in the parking lot of the convenience store where Uncle had been encountered earlier. Deputy Gabrielli and other member of the Special Problems Unit monitored the parking lot. A male, matching the description provided, arrived and was immediately detained by Deputy Gabrielli, Sergeant B.W. Morris and Deputy J.R. Scott.

Deputy Gabrielli then called the cell number provided and Uncle’s phone began to ring.

Barry Lee Saunders, age 58 of Anvil Road in Stafford, VA was charged with Solicitation of Prostitution, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Public Intoxication. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.