Robbery suspect argued with women, kicked cat, police said

From Prince William police:

Strong Armed Robbery | Cruelty to Animal | Domestic Related – On March 10 at 9:35PM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred earlier that evening at a residence located in the 4000 block of Bradys Hill Dr in Triangle (22172).

The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in physical altercation with three victims, a 42-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old female juvenile. During the encounter, the victims were assaulted by the accused.

At some point during the altercation, the accused kicked an 8-month-old cat across the room. As the victims attempted to leave, the accused held down the 42-year-old woman and took money from her. The accused then destroyed the victims’ cell phones as they attempted to contact police.

The parties eventually separated and the victim’s drove back to their residence in Woodbridge where they contacted police. Minor injuries were reported. The cat was not injured. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused.

Wanted: [Photo from August 2008]

Glenn Russell HALL, Jr., 51, of the 4000 block of Bradys Hill Rd in Triangle

Described as a white male, 5’08”, 190lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair

Wanted for 1 count of robbery, 3 counts of assault & battery, 1 count of cruelty to animals, and 1 count of destruction of property