Manassas School Board budget hearing still on for tonight

The School Board of the City of Manassas will still hold its Regular Meeting tonight, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7 pm at City Hall (9027 Center Street). The Public Hearing on the FY2018 Budget will also take place during the meeting, however, because there may be citizens who are unable to attend due to unsafe road conditions in certain areas, the Public Hearing will continue Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7 pm at City Hall.

