Bingo mixed with aerobics keeps seniors active during winter months

The winter months can be a difficult time for seniors.
Cold temperatures and wintry weather conditions can make it difficult to go outside or to take regular shopping trips and excursions.
The Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center near Manassas recognizes this can be a problem and works to keep their residents active and engaged on gray winter days.
One of the ways it does so is by gathering residents in a dining area and playing “Arringo,” an activity that mixes aerobics with bingo to engage the mind, body, and soul.
