Another Wells Fargo Bank branch robbed

From Prince William police:

Bank Robbery – On March 13 at 11:08AM, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13716 Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area in a silver Dodge or Chrysler van. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, 5’08” with a thin build

Last seen wearing black jacket with purple stripes, sunglasses, and a Dallas Cowboys hat

A Wells Fargo Bank branch on Dale Boulevard in Dale City was robbed in a similar fashion on March 3.