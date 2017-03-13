News Winter strikes back! Find storm-related info, closings, and delays
We could get anywhere between three and eight inches of snow from this later winter storm that is slated to impact our region Monday night into Tuesday.
Here’s the latest forecast.
Here’s today’s OPM status.
The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocal
The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocal
The Twitter list below will show updates from Virginia transportation agencies, regional airports, utilities, and emergency management officials.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocalSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Bingo mixed with aerobics keeps seniors active during winter months
March 14, 2017
We’re looking for a looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart
March 9, 2017
We need a detail-oriented person to perform clerical, technical work preparing records
March 9, 2017
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017