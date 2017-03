Winter strikes back! Find storm-related info, closings, and delays

We could get anywhere between three and eight inches of snow from this later winter storm that is slated to impact our region Monday night into Tuesday.

Here’s the latest forecast.

Here’s today’s OPM status.

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.

A Twitter List by PotomacLocal

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir.

A Twitter List by PotomacLocal

The Twitter list below will show updates from Virginia transportation agencies, regional airports, utilities, and emergency management officials.

A Twitter List by PotomacLocal