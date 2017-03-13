WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

30°

Menu

News
Winter strikes back! Find storm-related info, closings, and delays

by Potomac Local on March 13, 2017 at 11:37 am Leave a Comment

We could get anywhere between three and eight inches of snow from this later winter storm that is slated to impact our region Monday night into Tuesday. 

Here’s the latest forecast

Here’s today’s OPM status. 

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University. 

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir. 

The Twitter list below will show updates from Virginia transportation agencies, regional airports, utilities, and emergency management officials.  

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Stafford, Breaking News, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...