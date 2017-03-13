Great Prince William Clean Up, 5K planned to celebrate Earth Day weekend

Prince William, Virginia – Keep Prince William Beautiful, Prince William County’s leading non-profit organization to inspire individual responsibility and collective action toward a clean, green and vibrant community, announced today the annual Great Prince William Clean Up of Route 1 from Occoquan to Quantico will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. On Sunday, April 23, 2017, Keep Prince William Beautiful will host the Ready. Set. Grow! 5k Run for the Earth in historic Occoquan.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along Route 1 from Occoquan to Quantico; volunteers will be provided refreshments, a celebratory picnic after the clean-up, and a commemorative t-shirt. The Great Prince William Clean Up is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for church groups, civic associations, businesses and neighborhood groups along the Route 1 corridor, as well as families and concerned citizens. To volunteer, e-mail Jen Medina at jmedina@kpwb.org, or sign up on facebook.com/KeepPrinceWilliamBeautiful.

The Run for the Earth 5K on Sunday, April 23 kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Davis Park in Occoquan. Vendors, activities for children, and a food truck will be on hand. Runners receive a complimentary t-shirt and proceeds benefit Keep Prince William Beautiful’s educational outreach programs. Registration is $20, and runners can register at keepprincewilliambeautiful.eventbrite.com.

“We are delighted to lead hundreds of volunteers in cleaning up Route 1 for our annual clean up, and to celebrate with a 5k race in the beautiful and historic town of Occoquan,” said Jason Parsons, KPWB’s Executive Director, “These events will kick off Keep Prince William Beautiful Week, and our weeklong celebration running through Arbor Day.”

Keep Prince William Beautiful will soon announce additional community events running through Arbor Day, April 29, to celebrate Keep Prince William Beautiful Week, and all the beautiful things to do in a clean and green Prince William County.