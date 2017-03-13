News Attic blaze at house on Colchester Road doused
Woodbridge, VA March 12, 2017 — 8:22 a.m. Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Department responded to the report of a house fire at 1416 Colchester Road in Woodbridge. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported smoke showing from the attic.
The fire was under = control quickly with minimal damage. Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue and PWCPD, responded to the incident. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal's office.
