Winter storm will impact travel Monday night, Tuesday

From VDOT:

Road crews are preparing for major snowfall to start during the evening commute Monday, and the Virginia Department of Transportation asks that drivers and residents do the same.

Crews are pre-treating interstates and high-volume roads with brine today, to help prevent snow from sticking when the storm begins. VDOT asks that drivers give these large, slow-moving tankers plenty of room.

By tomorrow afternoon, about 4,500 pieces of equipment will stage through the region to begin pushing snow once two inches have fallen.

How you can prepare:

Try to complete essential errands and other plans for the week now, and continue to monitor evolving weather forecasts. Potential snow totals of a foot or more in northern/western suburbs would require several days after the storm ends to make all neighborhood streets passable.

Adjust schedules to be off of roads before the evening rush hour Monday and overnight. This will help avoid being stuck on the roads when the storm begins, and to allow crews room to work more safely and efficiently.

Park in driveways, or coordinate with neighbors to park on the same side of the road. This will allow a larger path when plows begin to focus on neighborhood streets.

From the National Weather Service:

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* PRECIPITATION TYPE…Snow.

* ACCUMULATION…Potential for 5 or more inches of snow within 12 hours. Some locations may see significantly higher accumulation.

* TIMING…Snow will overspread the area Monday evening and persist through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The heavy snow will create difficult travel conditions and may produce scattered power outages.

* WINDS…Northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* TEMPERATURES…In the mid 30s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.