Traffic 2 die in Prince William Parkway crash
From Prince William police:
Double Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 8:50PM, investigators with the Crash Unit responded to Prince William Pkwy between I-95 and York Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a two-vehicle accident. Two victims, identified as adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, also an adult male, has been flown to an area hospital with
A third victim, also an adult male, has been flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. Further information on the crash will be released when available. The identity of the deceased will also be released once a next of kin is notified.
Prince William Pkwy is expected to be closed for an extended period and will reopen as soon as the roadway is cleared. The investigation continues.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017
February 28, 2017
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017