2 die in Prince William Parkway crash

From Prince William police:

Double Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 8:50PM, investigators with the Crash Unit responded to Prince William Pkwy between I-95 and York Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a two-vehicle accident. Two victims, identified as adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, also an adult male, has been flown to an area hospital with

A third victim, also an adult male, has been flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. Further information on the crash will be released when available. The identity of the deceased will also be released once a next of kin is notified.

Prince William Pkwy is expected to be closed for an extended period and will reopen as soon as the roadway is cleared. The investigation continues.