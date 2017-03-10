Good morning Prince William – TOP Soccer needs volunteers on Saturday mornings at the Vint Hill Gym. This program provides a safe, fun, inclusive environment for children with development issues to enjoy soccer. Please email John to volunteer at: piedmonttopssoccer@gmail.com.

· Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for the opening of their Woodbridge ReStore and volunteers are needed beginning March 16th for the build out and fixtures in the store. This location is right on the Parkway at Minnieville Road. Please visit their volunteer sign up at: habitatpwc.org.

· The Prince William SPCA wants to partner with area food pantries based in Houses of Worship that would like donations of pet food to support the families they serve. This partnership can help you serve the entire family! Please contact them for more info at:pwspca@pwspca.org or visit their website:www.pwspca.org

· Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center is having their next volunteer training on Saturday, March 25th 2-4pm. Space is limited to please email Scottie at volunteer@rainbowriding.org for information on how to register. Experience with horses is welcome but not required. They have lots of fun jobs. They are also having an Open House on Saturday, March 18th 10am-2pm.

· The 8th Annual Upper Occoquan River Cleanup needs tons of volunteers on Saturday, April 22nd, 9am-2pm 9 different sites. Please pre-register at pwtsc.org. Call (703) 791-6158 with any questions.

· Historic Manassas is looking for volunteers to help with the Live Well Festival on Saturday, April 22nd – 9am-2pm. Positions include morning directional to help get vendors situated from 7am-9am. Also needed is assistance with helping set up the Farm to Table Brunch from 9:30am-12:30 pm. Please call Erin at (703) 361-6599 to register for this fun event.

· Project Mend-a-House has partnered George Mason to offer the POISED: Stay Active and Independent for Life group fitness program. This is a 10-week program for ages 55 a better that meets three days per week at Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Dale City on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 11:30 to 12:30. It is FREE, and classes can be joined up to 2 weeks past the start date! Contact Jodie to register: pmah.health@gmail.com or via phone at 571-494-5577.

· The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights is holding Child Advocate training on April 8-9. Volunteer Child Advocates meet with detained unaccompanied immigrant children and work with Young Center attorneys to advocate for their best interests. New Volunteers must speak Spanish, be 21 years or older, have their own transportation, and be willing to commit approximately one hour per week. To learn more, please email Emily at evervurg@theyoungcenter.org.

· Mark your calendars for the 29th Annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup on Saturday, April 8th – 9am-12 noon. Be part of this huge event for clean land, safe waters and healthy lives sponsored by the Alice Ferguson Foundation. Please visit their website at potomaccleanup.org to see all the locations and continuing opportunities throughout the month of April. Last year 9,465 volunteers removed 300,000 pounds of trash from the watershed! Please call Hannah at (202) 417-3524 to learn more.

· The American Heart Association needs volunteers for their Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction events May 10-13 in Washington DC. Please email t-kelsey.yates@heart.org for all the specifics.

· The Virginia Volunteerism and Service Conference Is May 16-17 in Richmond. This is a fun, worthwhile opportunity for volunteer managers from across the Commonwealth. It offers workshops, networking events and opportunities for service. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from or share with others. Please visit their website to learn more at virginiaservice.virginia.gov. This conference is a bargain so invest in your professional development.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.