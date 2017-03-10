Retired Stafford Sheriff Charlie Jett still on the lookout

STAFFORD, Va. — It’s been said that you can take the dog out of the fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the dog.

That may be true for retired Stafford County Sheriff Charlie Jett, who was spotted on Monday at the scene of a traffic stop.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Jett called 911 to report what he thought was a drunken driver traveling along Route 610.

About 10:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy with lights and siren activated sped east down Garrisonville Road and pulled over a tow truck driver with a car in tow near the intersection of Eustace Road. Another sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene.

Jett was spotted with the deputies who were questioning the driver of the two truck. He eventually got back into a silver SUV and left the scene.

The driver of the tow truck identified as Mark Stevenson Brensinger is charged with reckless driving, according to a Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman. His age and place of residence were not released.

Jett spent 37 years working for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2015. He spent the last 15 years as its top elected leader.