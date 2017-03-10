WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Traffic
One trapped after sedan collides with semi truck

by Potomac Local on March 10, 2017 at 3:02 pm Leave a Comment
QUANTICO, Va. — One person is trapped inside sedan after it collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Quantico.

Fire and rescue crews are working to remove the patient from the wrecked car. A right lane on I-95 south at milepost 150 is blocked.

More as we have it.

3:47 p.m. 

The victim is pulled from the wreckage. 

